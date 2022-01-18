BMO Capital Markets Cuts Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to C$11.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AGI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. 766,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,080. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.