BMO Capital Markets Increases Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Price Target to C$23.00

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on Victoria Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of VITFF stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,610. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

