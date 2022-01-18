Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BYPLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

