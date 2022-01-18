Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Cowen

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.45.

BA stock opened at $225.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

