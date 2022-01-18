BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.74

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.74 and last traded at $116.76, with a volume of 540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,126,105. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

