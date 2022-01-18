Bokf Na Invests $10.59 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 535.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 71.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,544,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,428,000 after purchasing an additional 172,556 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.76.

UPS opened at $206.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.98 and a 200 day moving average of $201.46. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

