Bokf Na Invests $10.97 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,965,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.07 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average of $141.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

