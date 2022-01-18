Bokf Na Invests $16.24 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,909 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.82.

PANW opened at $499.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $531.11 and its 200-day moving average is $475.25.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.