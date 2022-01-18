Bokf Na Invests $8.26 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 31.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $262.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $265.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

