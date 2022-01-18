Bokf Na Invests $9.04 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $228.94 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.34 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.17. The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

