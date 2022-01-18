Bokf Na Makes New $12.21 Million Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $452.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $470.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.29.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

