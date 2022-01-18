Bokf Na Makes New $13.11 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 80,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,667,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,277,000 after buying an additional 822,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

