Bokf Na Makes New $14.64 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bokf Na bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,000. Bokf Na owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.31 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

