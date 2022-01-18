Bokf Na Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,113,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

