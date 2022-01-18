Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 106,677 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 106,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,081,000. Bokf Na owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,625.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 77,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $13,349,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $122.11 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.54 and its 200 day moving average is $117.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

