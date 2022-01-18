Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 12,025 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.89.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $307.74 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

