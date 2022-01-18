Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 52,319 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zoetis by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after buying an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $206.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.07.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

