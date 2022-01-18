Bokf Na Takes $10.10 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after buying an additional 197,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $903,435,000 after buying an additional 335,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.96.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $225.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $156.02 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.63. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.