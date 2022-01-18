Bokf Na Takes $10.36 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 263,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,000. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.16% of STAG Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.