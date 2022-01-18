Bokf Na Takes $13.33 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $204.37 and a one year high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.