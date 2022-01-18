Bokf Na Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 198,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.