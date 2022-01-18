BOMB Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002797 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $260,441.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,111.75 or 1.00003699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00090877 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00031594 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00039123 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.39 or 0.00722831 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,645 coins and its circulating supply is 894,857 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

