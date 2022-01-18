BonFi (BNF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $212,578.00

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. BonFi has a market cap of $535,490.07 and approximately $212,578.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BonFi has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BonFi Profile

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

