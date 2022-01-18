BonusCloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $35,550.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00054387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,311,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.