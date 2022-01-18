boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHOOY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.32. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $26.89 and a 1 year high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

