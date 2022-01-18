Boosted Finance Tops One Day Volume of $4,867.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 67.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $152,292.47 and $4,867.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.54 or 0.00006005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00059787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.29 or 0.07444352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.32 or 0.99376274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00067035 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

