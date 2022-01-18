Boston Properties (BXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BXP opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

