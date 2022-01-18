Bounty0x Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $265,873.64 and $50,254.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00054387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

