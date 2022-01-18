BP (NYSE:BP) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $36.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BP traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 153847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in BP by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.84%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

