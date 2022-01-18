Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Shares Down 4.5%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 181,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 50,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $205.77 million and a PE ratio of -6.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20.

About Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF)

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

