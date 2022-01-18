BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Down 31.8% in December

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the December 15th total of 253,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRCHF traded down 0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.42. BrainChip has a 1-year low of 0.26 and a 1-year high of 1.19.

Get BrainChip alerts:

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include Akida Neural Processor IP, Akida Neural Processor System-on-Chip and MetaTF Development Environment. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.