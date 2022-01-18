Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,792 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,108 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,635 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,592,000 after acquiring an additional 960,202 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

