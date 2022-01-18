Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 240,300 shares.The stock last traded at $17.63 and had previously closed at $18.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAK shares. Santander restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braskem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Get Braskem alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 437.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.7104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Braskem by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Braskem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.