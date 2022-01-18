Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brickell Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

