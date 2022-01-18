Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.
Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Brickell Biotech
Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.
