Bridge City Capital LLC Decreases Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 157,319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 614.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,418 shares of company stock worth $478,701 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CPSI opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $427.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

