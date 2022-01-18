Bridge City Capital LLC Decreases Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.12. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

