Bridge City Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,345,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 108,926 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth $17,262,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Compass Point cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

