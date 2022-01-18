Bridge City Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,852 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Zynex worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZYXI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Zynex by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 8.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.42 million, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.