Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 3,380 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of OSI Systems worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 34.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 73.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.35.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

