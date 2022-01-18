Bridge City Capital LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 9.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Shutterstock by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $1,683,257.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock worth $21,433,840 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.25. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.