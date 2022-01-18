Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

BHF opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 193,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,836 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

