British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Down 31.5% in December

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BTI traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.27. 10,828,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,097. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
Featured Article: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.