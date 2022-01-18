British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Down 31.5% in December

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BTI traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.27. 10,828,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,097. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after acquiring an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

