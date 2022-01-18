British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of British American Tobacco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

BTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $16,416,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 165.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $258,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

