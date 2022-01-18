British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Purchases 27 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter purchased 27 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 545 ($7.44) per share, for a total transaction of £147.15 ($200.78).

On Tuesday, December 14th, Simon Carter acquired 29 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 514 ($7.01) per share, for a total transaction of £149.06 ($203.38).

Shares of British Land stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 556.40 ($7.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,246. British Land Company Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 424.42 ($5.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 558.80 ($7.62). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 526.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 515.32. The company has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 75.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a GBX 10.32 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.43) to GBX 650 ($8.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.82) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.82) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.98) to GBX 630 ($8.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 538.33 ($7.35).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

