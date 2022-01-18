British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Down 28.1% in December

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of British Land stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. 29,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,260. British Land has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

