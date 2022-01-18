Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRX. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

NYSE BRX opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,100. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

