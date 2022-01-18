Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $160.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

