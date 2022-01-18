Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.00 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after buying an additional 1,549,788 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after buying an additional 1,993,784 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,752,000 after buying an additional 85,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,831,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,143,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

