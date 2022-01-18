Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Humana reported earnings per share of ($2.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $20.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $20.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.24 to $24.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.60.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Humana by 9.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Humana by 4.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 110.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 9.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $394.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

