Brokerages Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.33). Inter Parfums reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

IPAR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,857 shares of company stock worth $7,174,668. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPAR stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.55. 100,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,987. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.15. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $58.29 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

